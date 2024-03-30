Firebirds heat up early and defeat the Silver Knights 3-2

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Henderson Silver Knights 3-1 at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, NV.

The Firebirds struck first in the opening period with goals from Andrew Poturalski and Kole Lind.

Up 2-1 in the second, Ville Ottavainen snipes on in the back of the net for the last goal of the game for the Firebirds.

Chris Driedger was in net for Coachella Valley and made 24 saves to earn his 21st win of the season. The Firebirds improve to 40-14-5-4, which gives them a point in 15 of their last 16 games.

Coachella Valley returns home to Acrisure Arena and will play the San Jose Barracuda on Thursday, April 4th. Puck drop is set at 7:00 p.m.