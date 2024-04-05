Skip to Content
Kiwanis Youth Baseball Clinic returns to valley for 10th annual year

Kiwanis Club of Palm Springs
By
New
Published 1:43 PM

The 10th annual Kiwanis Youth Baseball Clinic is right around the corner on Saturday, April 13th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The clinic will take place at Cathedral City High School. Boys, girls, and kids with special needs will be able to have fun playing baseball with legends of the game.

Dodgers former players Derrel Thomas and Rudy Law will both attend the event to teach the youth the fundamentals of baseball.

If you want to check out more information, check out their Instagram @PDKiwanis.

Kenji Ito

