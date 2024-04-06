Firebirds win in overtime 2-1 over the Canucks in first of two game series

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Abbotsford Canucks 2-1 in overtime at the Abbotsford Centre.

Tied at zero a piece through two periods, the Canucks get on the board first with a goal by Jonathan Lekkerimaki, his first goal of the season.

Max McCormick was the hero for the Firebirds as he scores both the game-tying and game-winning goals.

The Firebirds improve to 42-14-5-4.

Coachella Valley will remain on the road and play the Canucks again on Sunday, April 7th. Puck drop is at 4:00 p.m.