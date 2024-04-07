Firebirds stayed on fire in 7-2 win over the Canucks

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Canucks 7-2 at the Abbotsford Centre.

Looking to sweep the Canucks in a two-game series, the Firebirds struck first and early with a goal from John Hayden 31 seconds into the game.

Shortly after, first-time goal scorer Ian McKinnon and Cameron Hughes would both net one in to cap off a 3-0 first period.

Into the second period, Coachella Valley did not let their foot off the gas pedal with goals from Luke Henman, Cale Fleury, first-time goal scorer Lleyton Roed, and Kole Lind.

Ales Stezka started for the birds and had 27 saves.

The Firebirds improve their record to 43-14-5-4.

Coachella Valley will return home and play the Ontario Reign on Wednesday, April 10th. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.