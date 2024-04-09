Student Athlete of the Week – Julian Herrera

Shadow Hills baseball pitcher and outfielder Julian Herrera is this week's student-athlete of the week.

Primarily pitching on the mound for the Knights, Herrera mentioned it is all about being calm and collected in the moment.

"I just try to stay calm, and I try not to overthink things," Herrera said. I mean, being a pitcher is kind of tough, but being an outfielder is kind of tough too, so I just try to stay calm and try to do my best."

As a DEL Champion, another outstanding achievement is the ability to play at the next level, which he said is a dream come true.

"I mean, the experience is good," Herra said. "It's actually wonderful, actually, I'm not going to lie. Just meeting coaches and just getting a good connection with them is just a blessing."

Along with being recognized by colleges, he might enter the MLB draft. As Angels outfielder Taylor Ward played at Shadow Hills, Herrera wants to continue his legacy.

"I mean, Taylor Ward being here or coming to our school, I would want to be definitely like him or even better as him," Herrera said. "I would want to continue a legacy here at Shadow Hills."

Being on the varsity team since his freshman year and growing as a leader, he is highly regarded by his coaches and teammates.

"He's a shining light, no matter where he goes," assistant coach Alex Lopez said. "If you've been around him, you understand what he brings to the baseball field. No one can really see what he brings to our team and what he really shows for our team. He is our leader on and off the field."

