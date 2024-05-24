Referees in need yet again for upcoming high school football season

New year, same problem.

Our valley is in need of high school football officials, now more than ever, especially with girls flag football games set for Tuesday's during the Fall.

Varsity boys tackle football will take place mostly on Friday's but there will also be games on Thursday's and Saturday's due to a lack of referees.

Click here for more information if you're interested in becoming an official!

A major part of the game, referees are some of the unsung heroes who sanction the sport while ensuring safety and fairness on the field.

If there are no officials, there are no games. Officials are a necessity for all sanctioned sports.

In an attempt to recruit new referees, Rick Sherwood, leader and assigner for the Coachella Valley Football Officials Association sat down with Sports Director Blake Arthur to express the need for more men and women to get involved.

Click here for more information if you're interested in becoming an official!