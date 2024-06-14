Local businesses benefited by the Firebirds on the road

With the Firebirds in Hershey to start the Calder Cup Finals against the Bears, excited fans supported local businesses to watch the home town team.

"Super excited for these boys and they've worked super hard," Firebirds fan Jasmine Conover said. "I'm really excited for them to take Game one."

Being away for games one and two, local businesses like the playoff sports lounge benefit from the birds on the road.

"They've been a great community partner in a lot of ways," playoff sports lounge owner Eric Pontius said. "I mean, they've come out here for activations, they've supported us with stuff to give away. It's just a local thing for people to do and get behind, so we're really behind it."

As fans have to wait for CV to come back to the valley, the bird's time on the road helps grow businesses that don't get much spotlight in the valley.

"Well, being from Desert Hot Springs, we're a small town," playoff sports lounge owner Pontius said. "We're kind of on an island out here, so it's always nice to be able to invite the rest of the community to come out, see us and understand that Desert Hot Springs is more than they might think it is."

As there was no watch party for game one at Spotlight 29 Casino, bigger crowds are expected to show out to watch their favorite team play.

"Spotlight has the has the viewing parties for their road games, so we don't necessarily get a huge crowd, but we get a very dedicated crowd that comes out here that can't get all the way out to the other side of the valley who wants to come watch the games here," playoff sports lounge owner Pontius said. "Tonight, we're expecting a bigger crowd. Not only is it the finals, but unfortunately Spotlight's not able to do it tonight, so they're advertising some of us locally to show the games."

Game two of the series remains in Hershey and is on Sunday, June 16th. Puck drop is set at 2:00 p.m. PT.