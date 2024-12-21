Firebirds fall to Reign 4-2 after leading by two in opening period

The Coachella Valley Firebirds lost to the Ontario Reign 4-2 on Saturday at Toyota Arena.

It was all Firebirds in the opening period. Lleyton Roed and Brandon Biro scored the two goals for the 2-0 lead.

Birds take the lead 1-0

After the first period, the Reign took over. Ontario scored three goals from Samuel Fagemo, Jeff Malott, and Jacob Doty to give the Reign the one goal lead.

In the final frame, Shawn Element scored the loan goal 11 minutes and 36 seconds into the period.

Ales Stezka started in net for CV and had 27 saves.

Firebirds fall to 13-11-1-3. Coachella Valley will stay on the road and play the Bakersfield Condors on December 27th. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.

