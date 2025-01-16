Traffic advisory in La Quinta Friday and Saturday during American Express golf tournament

The city of La Quinta is issuing a traffic advisory Friday January 18 and Saturday, January 19 in the area of PGA West where the American Express golf tournament and concert series is taking place.

The concerts will begin after golf wraps up on Friday and Saturday, which may create potential traffic issues. The band Little Big Town will be performing on Friday, and Journey will be performing after golf on Saturday.

Closures and detours will be in effect from 2:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on both days.

Below is the closure/detour information from the city:

Road closures: PGA West Boulevard - No access to or from Avenue 54 or Jefferson Jefferson - closed from Silverrock to Avenue 54 in both directions Avenue 54 - closed from Madison to Jefferson in both directions