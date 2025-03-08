One major upset steals the headlines of Saturday’s BNP second round action
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) - The stars came to play at the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens.
Plenty of the world's best got through their matches with ease, except for a few.
Men's Singles
Back-to-back years at @BNPPARIBASOPEN that Djokovic has been defeated by a "Lucky Loser."— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 9, 2025
Luca Nardi knocked him out last year in the 3rd round.
Botic van de Zandschulp knocks him out this year in the 2nd round. https://t.co/VK3ff9P8Rp
- No. 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz defeats Quentin Halys 6-4, 6-2
The back-to-back champion Carlos Alcaraz is moving on to the round 3.— Kenji Ito (@KenjiitoKESQ) March 8, 2025
The 21-year old four time grand slam champion defeated Quentin Halys 6-4, 6-2. @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 @BNPPARIBASOPEN @IndianWellsCA pic.twitter.com/K8v3oEGDyU
- No. 3 seed Taylor Fritz defeats Matteo Gigante 6-3, 7-5
- No. 11 seed Ben Shelton defeats Mariano Navone 6-3, 6-2
Women's Singles
- No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka defeats McCartney Kessler 7-6, 6-3
- No. 3 seed Coco Gauff defeats Moyuka Uchijima 6-4, 3-6, 7-6
- No. 5 seed Madison Keys defeats Anastasia Potapova 6-3, 6-0
- No. 6 seed Jasmine Paolini defeats Iva Jovic 7-6, 1-6, 6-3
17yrs old Iva Jovic played very well in 3 sets at the @BNPPARIBASOPEN although she lost to Jasmine Paolini I’m very much looking forward to how her career in tennis keeps blossoming. #TennisParadise @BlakeArthur24 @KenjiitoKESQ pic.twitter.com/gSneLyTHAn— Chris Tarpening (@Tarp1969) March 8, 2025
- No. 10 seed Emma Navarro defeats Sorana Cirstea 3-6, 6-1, 7-6
- No. 29 seed Maria Sakkari defeats Viktoriya Tomova 6-0, 6-3
