Skip to Content
Local Sports Events

One major upset steals the headlines of Saturday’s BNP second round action

KESQ
By
New
Published 11:56 PM

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) - The stars came to play at the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens.

Plenty of the world's best got through their matches with ease, except for a few.

Men's Singles

  • No. 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz defeats Quentin Halys 6-4, 6-2
  • No. 3 seed Taylor Fritz defeats Matteo Gigante 6-3, 7-5
  • No. 11 seed Ben Shelton defeats Mariano Navone 6-3, 6-2

If you want to check out the rest of the men's draw, click here.

Women's Singles

  • No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka defeats McCartney Kessler 7-6, 6-3
  • No. 3 seed Coco Gauff defeats Moyuka Uchijima 6-4, 3-6, 7-6
  • No. 5 seed Madison Keys defeats Anastasia Potapova 6-3, 6-0
  • No. 6 seed Jasmine Paolini defeats Iva Jovic 7-6, 1-6, 6-3
  • No. 10 seed Emma Navarro defeats Sorana Cirstea 3-6, 6-1, 7-6
  • No. 29 seed Maria Sakkari defeats Viktoriya Tomova 6-0, 6-3

If you want to check out the rest of the women's draw, click here.

Be sure to stay with us here at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports Events

Jump to comments ↓

Kenji Ito

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content