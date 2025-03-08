One major upset steals the headlines of Saturday’s BNP second round action

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) - The stars came to play at the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens.

Plenty of the world's best got through their matches with ease, except for a few.

Men's Singles

Back-to-back years at @BNPPARIBASOPEN that Djokovic has been defeated by a "Lucky Loser."



Luca Nardi knocked him out last year in the 3rd round.



Botic van de Zandschulp knocks him out this year in the 2nd round. https://t.co/VK3ff9P8Rp — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 9, 2025

No. 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz defeats Quentin Halys 6-4, 6-2

The back-to-back champion Carlos Alcaraz is moving on to the round 3.



The 21-year old four time grand slam champion defeated Quentin Halys 6-4, 6-2. @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 @BNPPARIBASOPEN @IndianWellsCA pic.twitter.com/K8v3oEGDyU — Kenji Ito (@KenjiitoKESQ) March 8, 2025

No. 3 seed Taylor Fritz defeats Matteo Gigante 6-3, 7-5

No. 11 seed Ben Shelton defeats Mariano Navone 6-3, 6-2

If you want to check out the rest of the men's draw, click here.

Women's Singles

No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka defeats McCartney Kessler 7-6, 6-3

No. 3 seed Coco Gauff defeats Moyuka Uchijima 6-4, 3-6, 7-6

No. 5 seed Madison Keys defeats Anastasia Potapova 6-3, 6-0

No. 6 seed Jasmine Paolini defeats Iva Jovic 7-6, 1-6, 6-3

17yrs old Iva Jovic played very well in 3 sets at the ⁦@BNPPARIBASOPEN⁩ although she lost to Jasmine Paolini I’m very much looking forward to how her career in tennis keeps blossoming. #TennisParadise ⁦@BlakeArthur24⁩ ⁦@KenjiitoKESQ⁩ pic.twitter.com/gSneLyTHAn — Chris Tarpening (@Tarp1969) March 8, 2025

No. 10 seed Emma Navarro defeats Sorana Cirstea 3-6, 6-1, 7-6

No. 29 seed Maria Sakkari defeats Viktoriya Tomova 6-0, 6-3

If you want to check out the rest of the women's draw, click here.

Be sure to stay with us here at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open.