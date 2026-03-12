The BNP Paribas Open: Players adapt their match play to changing temperatures in Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) – Things are heating up at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, both figuratively and literally. As the tournament gets closer to championship weekend, the match intensity is increasing but so are the temperatures. Just days before the championships and a few degrees cooler, the heat is a major factor on and off the court.

“We have neck collars with, that you can get wet and wrap around your neck and it cools you down," Jay Siegelaub said. "We have our hats on. We have bottles of water, cool bottles of water to face the day.”

The warm temperatures, in the 90s, have fans seeking shade and trying to stay hydrated while still enjoying tennis.

“The dry heat is much better than the humidity that we have," Michelle Ivanowski said. "So we're drinking a lot of water...trying to stay in the shade.”

The heat might be hard on fans off the court, but players are feeling it on the court too. They said it impacts strategy and outcomes of high stakes matches.

“It's just stuff you always have to adjust and kind of adapt day to day," Jessica Pegula, World No. 5 for women's singles said. "But yeah, it's something that I've been trying to get better at myself.”

“We played the U.S. open, which is fast, much faster courts and, different hardcourt," Aryna Sabalenka, World No. 1 for women's singles, said. "Here it's a bit slower. You have more time to bring that variety.”

The BNP Paribas Open has alwyas been difficult to manage because of the dramatic changes in weather. During the day, it's hotter and play is faster but during the night, it cools and play is slower.

“I really love like a hot, fast hardcourt. Where sometimes maybe the bigger girls don't like my flat ball. So I think it goes both ways," Pegula said. "But obviously you play a lot of night matches, especially when you're a top player... and you have to be able to get better at that.”

Championship Sunday is expected to be extremely hot. It's expected to be the warmest day of the tournament with temperatures possibly reaching triple digits. The men's and women's singles championships are scheduled during the day, but players say they're prepared.

“I haven't played at night yet, so I kind of got used to the day session already," Alexander Zverev said. "I think the this tournament's probably the biggest difference between night and day sessions that there is. So, if I play during the day, I'm fine with that.”

If you are thinking of heading out championship weekend at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden you may want to consider bringing some cooling items.

Water bottle

Cooling pack or towel

Hand held or neck fan

Hat or visor

Sunscreen

