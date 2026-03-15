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Sinner earns first-ever BNP Paribas Open title, defeats Medvedev in straight sets

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today at 4:22 PM
Published 4:21 PM

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) – Jannik Sinner has defeated Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final at the BNP Paribas Open. Sinner, earning his first BNP title, took the win in straight sets with tiebreakers (7-6(6), 7-6(4)).

https://twitter.com/atptour/status/2033322866104586589?s=20

Sinner dominated all tournament long and never dropped a set to any opponent in Indian Wells. The second set tiebreaker started off in Medvedev's favor, but Sinner quickly turned it around for the win.

https://twitter.com/BlakeArthur24/status/2033323528066605065?s=20

Medvedev came into the match with confidence after defeating World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinal. He kept the match close with Sinner, but ultimately fell, taking away his chance at a first-time BNP title.

Sinner is also closing out his set of ATP Masters 1000s hard court wins in Indian Wells. His Tennis Paradise title means he's won all six of the hard court tournaments.

https://twitter.com/atptour/status/2033323761580048443?s=20

The finals match also served as a reunion for Sinner and Medvedev, who had not faced each other since the ATP Finals in November 2024 – a match Sinner won 6-3, 6-4.

This is Sinner's 25th ATP title of his career. With the win, Sinner earns $1,151,380 in prize money, while runner-up Medvedev takes home $612,340.

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