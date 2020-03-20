2020 ANA Inspiration rescheduled for September

Local Sports Headlines

The 2020 ANA Inspiration, typically held in April at Rancho Mirage, has been rescheduled for September 10-13.

Typically the first of the LPGA's five majors, the ANA Inspiration was originally scheduled for April 2-5 at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage. The tournament was postponed on March 12 following a mandate issued by Riverside County Health Officials regarding the coronavirus.

Read: LPGA's full statement announcing the postponement

For those that had tickets for April and still wish to attend, officials confirmed your tickets are transferable.

If you wish to receive a refund, click here.