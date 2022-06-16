SoFi Stadium in Inglewood among 10 stadiums that will host matches during 2026 World Cup

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood was chosen among a total of 10 stadiums to hold games during the 2026 World Cup in North America, FIFA announced today.

Along with Los Angeles, U.S. cities set to host matches during the 2026 World Cup are:

-- Seattle;

-- San Francisco;

-- Kansas City;

-- Dallas;

-- Houston;

-- Atlanta;

-- Boston;

-- Philadelphia;

-- Miami; and

-- New York/New Jersey.

Mexico will host games in:

-- Guadalajara;

-- Mexico City; and

-- Monterey.

And Canada will host in:

-- Toronto; and

-- Vancouver.

Matches during the FIFA World Cup in 2026 are set to be held in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. Los Angeles hosted matches during the 1994 World Cup and the 1999 Women's World Cup.

As part of the effort to be selected to host games, the Los Angeles World Cup Host Committee led FIFA officials on tours of the Rose Bowl Stadium, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park in November.

The host committee's effort was led by the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission, which includes the Los Angeles Rams, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles Football Club and L.A. Galaxy.

SoFi Stadium -- which is home to the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers -- officially opened on Sept. 13, 2020. It is the most expensive stadium ever built, at an estimated cost of about $5.5 billion. It was built on the site of the former Hollywood Park racetrack, and sits adjacent to the Forum.