today at 11:23 AM
Report: USC, UCLA considering a move to the Big Ten

Ted Gangi / CollegePressBox

USC and UCLA are considering a major move that could shake the foundation of college sports.

Multiple sources, including ESPN, are reporting that the schools are considering leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten as early as 2024.

If the move does happen, USC & UCLA would join the conference with Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Indiana, Michigan State, etc.

"There is still a formal notification process, as the two schools have to let the Pac-12 know their intentions to leave. USC and UCLA also have to formally apply to the Big Ten. According to a source, that process is underway," writes ESPN's Heather Dinich.

Jesus Reyes

