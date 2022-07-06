Palm Desert Alum Desirae Krawczyk reaches mixed doubles finals at Wimbledon

There are now four players left in each of the mens and womens singles draw at Wimbledon, but there is only one player left in the entire tournament competing in not one but two draws. And she's from right here in the Coachella Valley!

Desirae Krawczyk, the Palm Desert alumni, is heading into the semifinals of the womens doubles with Danielle Collins and she's onto the finals of mixed doubles with Neal Skupski.

Krawczyk is proving to be not just one of the best womens doubles players on the planet but one of the best doubles players in the world.

Krawczyk will be going for back-to-back mixed Wimbledon titles on Thursday. The match is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. on ESPN and ESPN Plus.

Her semifinals match with Collins will be on Friday, they're going up against number one seeds Mertens and Zhang.

