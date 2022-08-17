Skip to Content
Lebron James signs two-year extension with the Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James has signed a two-year contract extension with the Lakers, multiple sources, including ESPN, report.

The contract runs through the 2024-25 season, with the deal worth $97.1 million.

James, who will turn 38 in December, is entering the final year of his current contract, meaning he could have become a free agent at the end of the upcoming season.

Neither the Lakers nor James have confirmed the report.

The Lakers will look to bounce back after a disappointing season. Lebron is also on the quest for history as he could pass Laker legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

The numbers show that James could catch Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the final two weeks of January assuming James doesn’t have to miss games and scores at his usual pace. If he continues scoring at his typical pace — 27 points per game for his career, 30 points per game last season for the Los Angeles Lakers — he would need between 44 and 49 games to pass Abdul-Jabbar.

Games 44 through 49 for the Lakers fall in the second half of January. They happen to be at home for most of that stretch, a coincidence since it precedes the annual spot in the calendar where the Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers need to vacate their home arena while it gets ready to play host to the Grammy Awards.

James enters this season No. 2 on the all-time list, 1,325 points behind Abdul-Jabbar.

Lakers 2022-23 Schedule

The NBA season is set to kick off on Oct. 18. The Lakers' full schedule was released on Wednesday, here are some of the key games.

Lakers 2022-23 scheduleDownload

The Lakers will kick off the season on Oct. 18 in San Francisco taking on the Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers and the Clippers will face off for the first time this season on Thursday, Oct. 20 in the Lakers' home opener. The LA rivals will play also play each other on Nov. 9, Jan. 24, and April 5.

On Christmas, the Lakers will take on Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks.

On March 7, 2023, the legendary Pau Gasol will have his jersey raised in the rafters.

Stay with News Channel 3 all season for continuing updates.

