Coachella Valley native Jeremiah Estrada picked up by the San Diego Padres

Coachella Valley Jeremiah Estrada is joining the San Diego Padres.

Estrada was removed from the Cubs' 40-man roster on Friday, sending him to the waivers. The Padres claimed Estrada on Monday.

We have made the following roster moves.



We now have 34 players on our 40-man roster. pic.twitter.com/e7k0mddPxu — San Diego Padres (@Padres) November 6, 2023

Estrada, 25, graduated from Palm Desert High School in 2017. He was drafted straight out of high school by the Chicago Cubs in the sixth round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

Jeremiah Estrada pitching for the Palm Desert Aztecs

Over his six-year career. Estrada recorded 180 strikeouts in 117 innings in the minor leagues and 21 strikeouts in 16.1 innings in the major leagues.

He's dealt with some injuries in that time period, barely pitching until 2021 after recovering from Tommy John surgery. He also underwent a life-threatening battle with COVID-19 in Aug. 2021 that left him hospitalized.

After overcoming those struggles, Estrada was finally called up to the Cubs in 2021, making his debut in an impressive showing in Aug. 2022.

Unfortunately, he struggled this past season with the Cubs, recording a 6.75 ERA in 12 outings.

He'll look to bounce back with a return to Southern California.