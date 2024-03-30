Skip to Content
Local Sports Headlines

Ricardo Gonzalez sets course record shooting 9-under in second round at the 2024 Galleri Classic

By
Published 7:35 PM

What an eventful day it was at the Galleri Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino.

Ricardo Gonzalez, the leader after day two, jumped 25 spots and set the course record shooting 9-under in the round.

It is a pretty close race heading into the final day as Retief Goosen and Steven Alker are only one shot behind Gonzalez at 10-under.

Here is the leaderboard heading into the final round.

  • 1) Ricardo Gonzalez: -11
  • T2) Retief Goosen: -10
  • T2) Steven Alker: -10
  • T4) David Toms: -8
  • T4) Alex Cejka: -8

If you want to check out the full leaderboard, click here.

Stay tuned with KESQ News Channel 3 as we'll have continuing coverage of the 2024 Galleri Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casnio.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports Headlines

Jump to comments ↓

Kenji Ito

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content