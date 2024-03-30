Ricardo Gonzalez sets course record shooting 9-under in second round at the 2024 Galleri Classic

What an eventful day it was at the Galleri Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino.

Ricardo Gonzalez, the leader after day two, jumped 25 spots and set the course record shooting 9-under in the round.

It is a pretty close race heading into the final day as Retief Goosen and Steven Alker are only one shot behind Gonzalez at 10-under.

Here is the leaderboard heading into the final round.

1) Ricardo Gonzalez: -11

T2) Retief Goosen: -10

T2) Steven Alker: -10

T4) David Toms: -8

T4) Alex Cejka: -8

If you want to check out the full leaderboard, click here.

Stay tuned with KESQ News Channel 3 as we'll have continuing coverage of the 2024 Galleri Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casnio.