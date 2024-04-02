Student Athlete of the Week – Sienna Rodriguez

Indio softball outfielder Sienna Rodriguez is this week's student-athlete of the week.

Playing softball, water polo, volleyball, and track and field for the Rajahs, Rodriguez's motivation to excel is her team.

"I'm a competitive person and I think what motivates me is my team," Rodriguez said. "I want to do it for them ... I think that on all my teams, especially water polo and softball, we have a really close connection to where we have that drive for each other."

Rodriguez, who has been on the varsity team for four years and was named captain, is a leader not only on the field but also in the community.

"She leads by example, in the classroom, on the field, and in the student body," softball head coach Jerri Schlickenmayer said. "She just shows everybody what a good Rajah should look like."

Along with being a leader, Rodriguez is a good friend on and off the diamond.

"I think our relationship is amazing. She's definitely somebody I can go to," sophomore infielder Jaeda Diaz said. "She's one of our captains, so whenever I need help with anything, I can go straight to her."

As Rodriguez has appeared in the playoffs for softball each year and is a champion for water polo, she is always willing to strive for more.

"She's always trying to improve herself and help her team get better," head coach Schlickenmayer said. "I just think those are some great qualities in an athlete."

As Rodriguez's time at Indio is wrapping up, she plans to study sociology or psychology at UC Santa Barbara.

