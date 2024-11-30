Men’s Championships and USC’s Watkins in the spotlight for final day of Acrisure Series

Friday was the final day of the Acrisure Series, with eight men's and two women's college basketball teams taking the floor.

The day tipped off at 11:00 a.m. with TCU and Colorado State. Led by senior guard Nique Clifford with 25 points, the Rams prevailed over the Horned Frogs, winning 76-72 in overtime.

The day's second game was the first championship match between Santa Clara and Washington. The Huskies did hold off the Broncos, winning 76-69. Senior forward Great Osobor led the way with 19 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.

Taking a break from the men's, the women took the hardwood, and all eyes were on USC sophomore guard JuJu Watkins as the Trojans prepared to take on Saint Louis. The Trojans blew out the Billikens 104-65, as Watkins led the Trojans with 34 points.

With two games left, the Friday evening slate started with the second championship between Saint Mary's and Arizona State, which came down to the wire. With a final score of 68-64, the championship went to the Sun Devils, as freshman guard Joson Sanon led with 19 points.

Unlike the lady Trojans, New Mexico came out on top over USC, winning 83-73 to cap off the day. Sophomore guard Tru Washington led the Lobos with a team and game-high 20 points.

