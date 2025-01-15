First Tee of Coachella Valley gifts Indio and Desert Mirage high school teams new golf equipment

The First Tee of the Coachella Valley gifted two local high school golf programs brand-new equipment on Wednesday at the Lights at Indio Golf Course.

The boys and girls golf teams from Indio and Desert Mirage high school received new golf clubs and bags, 14 sets to each program.

It's estimated that all this gear costs about $40,000 dollars.

"I've been ecstatic just for this day and to see what we're going to get and then to see the kids faces and and their their response to to this donation. It's awesome," said Indio head coach Stan Krause.

"I think it's going to build a lot more confidence for our kids and they feel like, you know, they belong and they've got a nice set of clubs," said Desert Mirage head coach Eric Perry.