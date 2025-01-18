Straka’s Saturday surge gives him 4-shot lead heading into final round at the American Express

Sepp Straka has a four-stroke lead after the third round of the American Express.

Straka shot a 64 at the La Quinta Country Club to put him over Charley Hoffman, Jason Day, and Justin Lower, who are all tied in second at 19-under.

After the three-way tie, it remained to be a close race.

Patrick Cantlay and Mark Hubbard are tied for fifth, Justin Thomas sits alone in seventh, and Max Greyersman and Daniel Berger are tied for eighth. Seven players are tied for tenth, including notable names like Will Zalatoris and Billy Horschel.

With three days down, plenty of players were cut from the field. Some of the top players who did not make the cut were Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Michael Thorbjornsen, Zach Johnson, and the 17-year-old Blades Brown.

