IndyCar will not return to Thermal Club in 2026, track owner says

Alex Palou wins first-ever Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix (3/25/25)
Alex Palou wins first-ever Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix (3/25/25)
today at 1:25 PM
Published 1:16 PM

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) - IndyCar will not be returning to the Thermal Club in 2026, track founder Tim Rogers told News Channel 3 Sports Director Blake Arthur.

Rogers said they hope to host another race in the near future, with hopes to return in 2027.

The official 2026 IndyCar season schedule has not been released yet, although there were some rumors brewing since April that the race may not return.

IndyCar held races the last two seasons at the Thermal Club. A special $1 million exhibition race in March 2024 that did not count towards the title race. This year, IndyCar returned to the track for an official Grand Prix.

ESPN reports that about 3,000 fans attended this year's race in what was noted as "the smallest turnout over three days for an IndyCar championship event."

