Palm Springs Power game canceled tonight due to ongoing outage

Published 3:46 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. –  The Palm Springs Power game has been canceled due to an ongoing power outage.

It's the second game canceled since the outage started on Saturday. Officials said the outage is due to equipment failure at Sunrise Park.

The Power was set to play the So Cal Mavericks at Palm Springs Stadium Tuesday evening.

"The safety of our fans, players, and staff is our top priority, and efforts are underway to resolve the electrical issues. We appreciate the efforts from the city of Palm Springs to resolve the ongoing electrical issue."

The Power does plan to play Wednesday's game, as scheduled, with first pitch set for 7:00 PM.

Jesus Reyes

