Coachella Valley girls soccer team honored at State Capitol

today at 4:57 PM
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KESQ) - The Coachella Valley High School girls' soccer team was recognized at the California State Capitol on Thursday for their incredible achievement as CIF Division IV Southern Regional Champions.

During their visit, the Lady Arabs were honored by Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón.

The Lady Arabs have won the CIF Division 5 and the CIF State Regional championships. On Friday, the team will take on Marin Catholic High School in the CIF State Championship Friday at 12:30 p.m. in Sacramento.

We'll have full coverage of the championship game Friday on News Channel 3.

