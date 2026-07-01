WTA Finals head to Indian Wells for 2026

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) - The WTA has announced that the 2026 WTA Finals will be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden from November 8–15, bringing the season-ending championship to one of tennis' most iconic venues.

The WTA Finals features the world's top eight singles players and doubles teams, who qualify through the PIF Race to the WTA Finals after competing across the WTA Tour season, including the four Grand Slams.

"The Indian Wells Tennis Garden provides an exceptional stage for the WTA Finals," said WTA Chair Valerie Camillo. "We are excited to bring the WTA Finals to Southern California and continue building one of the premier championships in global sport."

This year's WTA Finals is moving from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to Indian Wells.

Riyadh drew criticism when it was announced as the host city in 2024 due to Saudi Arabia's record on human rights. This year's event was slated to be the third and final year for the event in the Middle Eastern country.

Saudi Arabia's growing role in sports has drawn criticism from human rights organizations, which argue the country uses high-profile sporting events to improve its international image while continuing to face scrutiny over its human rights record.

Home to the BNP Paribas Open, the Indian Wells Tennis Garden is widely recognized for its world-class facilities and fan experience. Indian Wells Tennis Garden Chief Marketing Officer Philippe Dore said hosting the WTA Finals is "a tremendous opportunity to celebrate women's tennis" and showcase the sport's top players.

Tickets are currently available through a pre-sale for select groups, with general public sales beginning Thursday, July 2.

The 2026 event aims to build on the WTA Finals' growing momentum while further elevating women's tennis on one of the sport's biggest stages.