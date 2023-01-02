Monday Night Football game postponed after player collapses on the field
The Bills-Bengals Monday Night Football game has been delayed after Bills CB Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and received CPR.
Hamlin, 24, took a hit in the chest area while making a tackle in the first quarter. Hamlin got up then immediately collapsed.
Hamlin was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. ESPN reported that Hamlin is in critical condition.
Damar Hamlin has arrived at a Cincinnati hospital after medical officials administered CPR on the field.— Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 3, 2023
🎥: @Jatara_ pic.twitter.com/DUkyJXDQA0
Players from both teams gathered around as medical staff helped Hamlin.
Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained down on the field after a scary hit.— ESPN (@espn) January 3, 2023
According to the broadcast, medical personnel have administered CPR. pic.twitter.com/JKCWmfzaLT
The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lDWNAOEPX4— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023
The game was officially called for the evening.
Breaking: Bills-Bengals has been postponed by the NFL and will not resume tonight. pic.twitter.com/mxb1zcw6M2— ESPN (@espn) January 3, 2023
NFL Statment on Bills-Bengals Game:
"Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced.
Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.
Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available.
The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game."