Monday Night Football game postponed after player collapses on the field

The Bills-Bengals Monday Night Football game has been delayed after Bills CB Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and received CPR.

Hamlin, 24, took a hit in the chest area while making a tackle in the first quarter. Hamlin got up then immediately collapsed.

Hamlin was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. ESPN reported that Hamlin is in critical condition.

Damar Hamlin has arrived at a Cincinnati hospital after medical officials administered CPR on the field.



🎥: @Jatara_ pic.twitter.com/DUkyJXDQA0 — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 3, 2023

Players from both teams gathered around as medical staff helped Hamlin.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained down on the field after a scary hit.



According to the broadcast, medical personnel have administered CPR. pic.twitter.com/JKCWmfzaLT — ESPN (@espn) January 3, 2023

The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lDWNAOEPX4 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

The game was officially called for the evening.

Breaking: Bills-Bengals has been postponed by the NFL and will not resume tonight. pic.twitter.com/mxb1zcw6M2 — ESPN (@espn) January 3, 2023

NFL Statment on Bills-Bengals Game: