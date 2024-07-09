Cameron Sutton suspended for eight games by the NFL after violating league’s personal conduct policy

By Sam Joseph, CNN

(CNN) — Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton has been suspended without pay by the NFL for eight games for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy, the league announced on Monday.

Sutton turned himself in to Florida authorities on March 31, nearly one month after a warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of domestic battery by strangulation.

The NFL told CNN that it had investigated the incident involving Sutton and determined he violated its policy, resulting in the 29-year-old being suspended for the first eight games of the 2024 regular season.

Sutton will be eligible for reinstatement on October 29 after the Steelers’ game against the New York Giants, per the NFL.

CNN has reached out to Sutton’s representatives for comment.

Prior to Sutton turning himself in, authorities had been searching for him since March 7 when they responded to his home in Lutz, Florida, after a “verbal altercation turned physical,” CNN previously reported.

The female victim was battered and was left with bruises to the head, neck and upper body, according to Hillsborough County Sherriff’s Office spokesperson Phil Martello.

“After weeks of evading law enforcement, this man has finally made the right choice to turn himself in,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement in March.

“Domestic violence has no place in our community, and no one is above the law here in Hillsborough County. My thoughts are with this woman as she continues to heal from this man’s gruesome actions.”

Sutton was preparing to enter his second season with the Detroit Lions after starting all 17 regular season games in the 2023 season, making 65 combined tackles with one interception. He also played in the Lions’ three playoff contests, recording eight combined tackles.

However, he was released by Detroit following the arrest warrant being issued. He signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh as a free agent in June.

This marks Sutton’s second stint in the Steel City, having been drafted by the franchise in the third round of the 2017 Draft. He played for Steelers through the 2022 season, before signing with Lions for the 2023 campaign.

He will miss almost half of the upcoming season as a result of the suspension.

