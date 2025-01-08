Trae Young hits wild game-winning buzzer-beater from beyond halfcourt to give the Atlanta Hawks the win over the Utah Jazz

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — The Atlanta Hawks and the Utah Jazz played out an incredible closing few seconds on Tuesday night, but it was Atlanta’s Trae Young who had the last word with a remarkable, game-winning buzzer-beater from beyond halfcourt.

Young’s 50-foot heave gave the Hawks a 124-121 win over the Jazz and came just moments after Collin Sexton’s three-pointer had leveled the score at 121-121 with just 2.9 seconds remaining.

Young finished the game with 24 points and 20 assists, while registering just two turnovers.

Ironically, however, Young’s long-range effort came at the end of a game in which he shot poorly from deep, going just two-of-nine from three-point range before he made the game-winner.

“When there’s time left, I always feel like we can score,” Young said, per ESPN. “I knew we had three seconds. I could take a couple of dribbles and be closer to halfcourt and then I made sure I used my legs and put some air into the ball and that was important.”

The Hawks opened up an early 14-point lead in the first quarter in Salt Lake City, before extending their advantage to 16 in the second.

But the Jazz, who hold the fifth-worst record in the NBA, rallied impressively to make it a back-and-forth game for most of the second half.

Young scored 10 of his 24 points and made two of his three three-pointers in the fourth quarter, showcasing all of his clutch abilities.

The star guard’s 20-assist night led to seven Hawks players hitting double figures, including 18 points for Clint Capela and 17 for De’Andre Hunter.

“He has taken a lot of pride in being efficient and knowing when it is time to give the ball up and when it’s time to impress himself on the game from a scoring standpoint,” Hawks head coach Quin Snyder said of Young.

For the Jazz, Lauri Markkanen hit a season-high eight triples as he finished with a game-high 35 points.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Hawks, who occupy the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-18 record and next travel to face the struggling Phoenix Suns on Thursday.

The Jazz, meanwhile, are now 9-26 for the season and sit 14th in the Western Conference.

