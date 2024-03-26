Student Athlete of the Week – Jaeleene Ramos

La Quinta track and field sprinter Jaeleene Ramos is this week's student-athlete of the week.

Success for Ramos would be an understatement, as she has been part of a team that has won three championships. However, she credits her success to the people closest to her.

"Something that motivates me on the track is probably my family, my coaches, and my team," Ramos said. "I feel like they're always pushing me to do the best I can, and I really want to make them proud, especially for my senior year, and really give everything I have."

As a multi-sport athlete, Ramos wants to strive for more, especially in her final year.

"Something that makes me push myself to the finish line is the outcome that I want myself for the end of the year," Ramos said. "I definitely want to qualify for league, potentially qualify for CIF again and really just show the talent that I have and just prove that I deserve to be here."

Working day in and day out, her hard work and determination are praised and do not go unnoticed by her teammates.

"She's like the hardest worker that I know," junior Mia Arledge said. "Like if she doesn't like something that she's putting out there, she's always going to do extra work and come out on the weekends. She just always pushes harder to be number one."

Highly regarded by the team for her work on the track and in the classroom, Ramos's leadership makes her stand out as a student-athlete.

"Her leadership level this year has really improved quite a bit," head coach Brian Ansley said. I believe she's much more in tune with the team this year, and I'm really impressed with her overall leadership this year."

We are always looking for Student Athlete of the Week nominations. If you know a senior who should be featured next, be sure to contact the KESQ sports department.

The Student-Athlete of the Week segment airs every Tuesday.