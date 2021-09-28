stacker-Los Angeles



People from these metros are finding new jobs in Los Angeles

Jobs have long been one of the main reasons people move. But with the rise of remote working—pushed to greater heights by the COVID-19 pandemic—some people work for employers in new cities and states without ever leaving their original home. And sometimes a job in a new city or state is as simple as staying put but commuting to a new job that’s technically across state lines or in a different city than where you live. Still, with the majority of workers in America going into a physical building to work, many continue to move to new areas for new jobs. Seeing where people are coming from for new jobs—either physically or remotely—in a metro sheds light on an area’s job market. Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people are finding new jobs in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA using data from the U.S. Census Bureau Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in the second quarter of 2020.



#20. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Started a new job in Los Angeles from Houston in Q2 2020: 342

— #11 most common destination from Houston

– Started a new job in Houston from Los Angeles in Q2 2020: 491

— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 149 to Houston



#19. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

– Started a new job in Los Angeles from Washington in Q2 2020: 351

— #16 most common destination from Washington

– Started a new job in Washington from Los Angeles in Q2 2020: 300

— 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 51 to Los Angeles



#18. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

– Started a new job in Los Angeles from Boston in Q2 2020: 368

— #12 most common destination from Boston

– Started a new job in Boston from Los Angeles in Q2 2020: 263

— 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 105 to Los Angeles



#17. Visalia, CA

– Started a new job in Los Angeles from Visalia in Q2 2020: 375

— #4 most common destination from Visalia

– Started a new job in Visalia from Los Angeles in Q2 2020: 584

— 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 209 to Visalia



#16. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

– Started a new job in Los Angeles from Seattle in Q2 2020: 400

— #6 most common destination from Seattle

– Started a new job in Seattle from Los Angeles in Q2 2020: 834

— 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 434 to Seattle



#15. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

– Started a new job in Los Angeles from Chicago in Q2 2020: 467

— #17 most common destination from Chicago

– Started a new job in Chicago from Los Angeles in Q2 2020: 469

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 2 to Chicago



#14. Stockton, CA

– Started a new job in Los Angeles from Stockton in Q2 2020: 481

— #6 most common destination from Stockton

– Started a new job in Stockton from Los Angeles in Q2 2020: 594

— 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 113 to Stockton



#13. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Started a new job in Los Angeles from Dallas in Q2 2020: 522

— #11 most common destination from Dallas

– Started a new job in Dallas from Los Angeles in Q2 2020: 809

— 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 287 to Dallas



#12. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Started a new job in Los Angeles from Las Vegas in Q2 2020: 681

— #3 most common destination from Las Vegas

– Started a new job in Las Vegas from Los Angeles in Q2 2020: 981

— 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 300 to Las Vegas



#11. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Started a new job in Los Angeles from Phoenix in Q2 2020: 758

— #3 most common destination from Phoenix

– Started a new job in Phoenix from Los Angeles in Q2 2020: 1,295

— 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 537 to Phoenix



#10. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

– Started a new job in Los Angeles from Santa Maria in Q2 2020: 887

— #2 most common destination from Santa Maria

– Started a new job in Santa Maria from Los Angeles in Q2 2020: 968

— 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 81 to Santa Maria



#9. Fresno, CA

– Started a new job in Los Angeles from Fresno in Q2 2020: 1,115

— #2 most common destination from Fresno

– Started a new job in Fresno from Los Angeles in Q2 2020: 2,014

— 3.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 899 to Fresno



#8. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

– Started a new job in Los Angeles from New York in Q2 2020: 1,248

— #14 most common destination from New York

– Started a new job in New York from Los Angeles in Q2 2020: 759

— 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 489 to Los Angeles



#7. Bakersfield, CA

– Started a new job in Los Angeles from Bakersfield in Q2 2020: 1,276

— #2 most common destination from Bakersfield

– Started a new job in Bakersfield from Los Angeles in Q2 2020: 1,554

— 2.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 278 to Bakersfield



#6. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

– Started a new job in Los Angeles from Oxnard in Q2 2020: 2,469

— #2 most common destination from Oxnard

– Started a new job in Oxnard from Los Angeles in Q2 2020: 2,828

— 5.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 359 to Oxnard



#5. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

– Started a new job in Los Angeles from Sacramento in Q2 2020: 2,486

— #3 most common destination from Sacramento

– Started a new job in Sacramento from Los Angeles in Q2 2020: 2,484

— 4.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 2 to Los Angeles



#4. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Started a new job in Los Angeles from San Jose in Q2 2020: 2,960

— #3 most common destination from San Jose

– Started a new job in San Jose from Los Angeles in Q2 2020: 2,976

— 5.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 16 to San Jose



#3. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

– Started a new job in Los Angeles from San Francisco in Q2 2020: 6,695

— #3 most common destination from San Francisco

– Started a new job in San Francisco from Los Angeles in Q2 2020: 6,806

— 12.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 111 to San Francisco



#2. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

– Started a new job in Los Angeles from San Diego in Q2 2020: 7,568

— #2 most common destination from San Diego

– Started a new job in San Diego from Los Angeles in Q2 2020: 7,636

— 13.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 68 to San Diego



#1. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

– Started a new job in Los Angeles from Riverside in Q2 2020: 14,424

— #2 most common destination from Riverside

– Started a new job in Riverside from Los Angeles in Q2 2020: 17,590

— 31.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 3,166 to Riverside