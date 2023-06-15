Judge sets $1 million bail for accused serial rapist

In a courtroom hearing Thursday, a judge expressed concerns about public safety if 56-year-old Hakan Isik from Desert Hot Springs were released on bail.

Isik is accused of being a serial rapist involved in multiple violent and sexual assaults. He faces 9 felony and misdemeanor charges spanning 5 victims, including the sexual assault of a Palm Springs man who said he met Isik on a dating app. If convicted, Isik faces life in prison.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ukxTSpYg3jU

The defense requested bail set at $55,000 during the hearing. Isik's attorney said he had been evaluated as being low risk for pre-trial reoffence and low flight risk. Pointing out Isik had no prior criminal record, the attorney proposed less restrictive means other than incarceration which he said would reduce potential danger of lowering bail. Those included banning Isik from using dating sites or from using electronic devices altogether.

The attorney also cited "a great deal of attention in the local media" as a reason it's "unlikely Mr. Isik would be able to use those online sites in order to engage in similar allegations going forward."

The attorney noted Isik worked as a hairdresser and at a local hotel resort, saying he only had $2,000 in savings. He said the resort job is gone and given the current charges against Isik, it would be difficult for him to procure additional income as a hairdresser. In light of his financial situation, the defense attorney asked the judge for a lower bail amount.

The prosecutor argued no bail or alternatively $1 million was appropriate for Isik, saying, "there is no less restrictive means to protect the public, to protect the victims and to mitigate the public danger that the defendant poses by being out."

The judge, considering the concerns for public safety, denied the request for lower bail and set it at $1 million.

"Based on the number of victims and the crimes of violence I have concerns for public safety," Judge Kristie Hester said. "I will set bail at $1 million...so that Mr. Isik does have the opportunity to post bail if he chooses."

Isik appeared to shake his head 'no' toward his Turkish interpreter at the high bail that had been set. He is due back in court on July 27 for a felony settlement conference.