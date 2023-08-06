Skip to Content
Top Stories

BREAKING: Helicopter crashes fighting Cabazon brush fire

By
Updated
today at 9:13 PM
Published 7:02 PM

A firefighting helicopter crashed near the site of a brush fire in Cabazon Sunday evening, CalFire officials confirmed to News Channel 3.

According to CalFire, the helicopter was contracted as a "call when needed" resource. It went down around 5 p.m. This was not a mid-air collision, CalFire said, as other news outlets have reported.

The crash remains under investigation and officials have not yet reported what injuries or fatalities may have occurred.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed the crash, saying deputies responded to an "air emergency" around 7:20 p.m. near Pipeline Road and Apache Train. An RSO tweet said the crash involved a plane.

A brush fire in the same area sparked up Sunday evening. Called the "Broadway Fire," the blaze consumed approximately three acres of land near Broadway and Esperanza avenues in Cabazon. CalFire officials tweeted after 7 p.m. that the fire's forward rate had been stopped.

News Channel 3 has a crew on scene and is working to learn more.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest on air tonight at 10 and 11 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jake Ingrassia

Joining News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2 as a reporter, Jake is excited to be launching his broadcasting career here in the desert. Learn more about Jake here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content