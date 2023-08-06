BREAKING: Helicopter crashes fighting Cabazon brush fire

A firefighting helicopter crashed near the site of a brush fire in Cabazon Sunday evening, CalFire officials confirmed to News Channel 3.

According to CalFire, the helicopter was contracted as a "call when needed" resource. It went down around 5 p.m. This was not a mid-air collision, CalFire said, as other news outlets have reported.

The crash remains under investigation and officials have not yet reported what injuries or fatalities may have occurred.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed the crash, saying deputies responded to an "air emergency" around 7:20 p.m. near Pipeline Road and Apache Train. An RSO tweet said the crash involved a plane.

A brush fire in the same area sparked up Sunday evening. Called the "Broadway Fire," the blaze consumed approximately three acres of land near Broadway and Esperanza avenues in Cabazon. CalFire officials tweeted after 7 p.m. that the fire's forward rate had been stopped.

VEGETATION FIRE - 6:03 p.m. Broadway Av X Esperanza Av, in Cabazon. Firefighters responded to a vegetation fire burning in light flashy fuels with a moderate rate of spread. The fire is approx 3 acres. More information will be posted as it becomes available. #BroadwayFire pic.twitter.com/pSeDuGoYr8 — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) August 7, 2023

