A Reprieve, then Rain Returns

Video

Despite the small chance of a shower or storm today, the area of low pressure is pushing rain farther north, so expect a fair amount of sunshine and warmer conditions than yesterday.

Speaking of yesterday, PSP and TRM set rainfall records (PSP: 1.09" and TRM: 0.59"). Storm totals were significantly higher!

The low pressure cell will drop farther south and bring a better chance of rain Thursday into Friday.

Highs will remain below seasonal normals (78) but we'll stay in the seventies for the next few days, then cool off early next week with another round of showers impending.