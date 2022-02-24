Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic returns after no tournament last year

The Nutter is back!

After missing last year due to the pandemic, the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic has returned this week.

The popular, high-level softball tournament will be from Thursday, Feb. 24 through Sunday, Feb. 28 at the Big League Dreams park in Cathedral City.

Every dog has its day! And what a day it was, perfect for soaking up the sun and some softball! 🐶🥎🥜☀️



The Nutter is back, baby! The @NutterClassic goes through Sunday. We'll have coverage the rest of the week on @KESQ! pic.twitter.com/9JGBezgGKh — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) February 25, 2022

The tournament features games all day on multiple fields with 27 teams participating in exhibition play.

The first pitch of the 2022 #MNCC has officially been thrown. Welcome back to Cathedral City, everyone.



Tune in to @FloSoftball if you’re not at @bigleaguedreams! #BLDCathedralCity pic.twitter.com/fx9h9rA1te — Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic (@NutterClassic) February 24, 2022

Tickets can still be purchased for fans wishing to attend.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage throughout the tournament.