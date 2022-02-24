Skip to Content
today at 6:55 PM
Published 5:40 PM

Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic returns after no tournament last year

The Nutter is back!

After missing last year due to the pandemic, the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic has returned this week.

The popular, high-level softball tournament will be from Thursday, Feb. 24 through Sunday, Feb. 28 at the Big League Dreams park in Cathedral City.

The tournament features games all day on multiple fields with 27 teams participating in exhibition play.

Tickets can still be purchased for fans wishing to attend.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage throughout the tournament.

