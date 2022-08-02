Skip to Content
Video
By
Published 3:28 PM

Drier for now, more humidity coming

Temperatures warmed around what's considered average for this time of year, hovering just below 110° on Tuesday afternoon. Slightly drier air just to the east of the valley continues to push in, allowing for warmer temperatures and more pockets of clear sky.

KESQ

Moisture is set to return by the end of the week, lowering temperatures and increasing potential for thunderstorms in and around the region.

KESQ

Wednesday and Thursday should remain slightly drier with warmer temperatures. By Friday, widespread muggy conditions return, increasing chances for thunderstorms. Temperatures gradually drop through the weekend, possibly even sinking under 100° by the middle of next week, due to the influx of moisture and increase in cloud cover overhead. These factors will also limit overnight temperatures from dropping much lower than the 80s.

KESQ
Article Topic Follows: Video
Author Profile Photo

Kelley Moody

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content