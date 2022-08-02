Drier for now, more humidity coming

Temperatures warmed around what's considered average for this time of year, hovering just below 110° on Tuesday afternoon. Slightly drier air just to the east of the valley continues to push in, allowing for warmer temperatures and more pockets of clear sky.

Moisture is set to return by the end of the week, lowering temperatures and increasing potential for thunderstorms in and around the region.

Wednesday and Thursday should remain slightly drier with warmer temperatures. By Friday, widespread muggy conditions return, increasing chances for thunderstorms. Temperatures gradually drop through the weekend, possibly even sinking under 100° by the middle of next week, due to the influx of moisture and increase in cloud cover overhead. These factors will also limit overnight temperatures from dropping much lower than the 80s.