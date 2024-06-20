KESQ Voter Guide: Ian Weeks
- Party: Republican
- Occupation:
- Certified Financial Planner for the past 15+ years
- Relevant Experience:
- With his experience in financial planning, he feels he can "easily diagnose financial problems and prescribe solutions."
- Endorsed by Sheriff Bianco, CA GOP and all three County Parties
- Personal Information:
- Raised in the Temecula Valley, he currently lives in Hemet with his wife and two boys
- Attended the University of Redlands' School of Business
- He is a proud Christian and serves as a worship leader at his church
- Website:
- Social Media
Candidate's Priorities:
- REMAIN SENSITIVE ON FISCAL SERVICES
- SUPPORT SMALL BUSINESSES
- STAY TOUGH ON CRIME
- PRACTICAL NEEDS OF 25TH DISTRICT RESIDENTS COME BEFORE IDEOLOGICAL POSITIONS
- LEAD WITH INTEGRITY, HONESTY, AND TRANSPARENCY