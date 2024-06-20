Skip to Content
2024 Voter Guide

KESQ Voter Guide: Ian Weeks

Ian Weeks / KESQ
  • Party: Republican
  • Occupation:
    • Certified Financial Planner for the past 15+ years
  • Relevant Experience:
    • With his experience in financial planning, he feels he can "easily diagnose financial problems and prescribe solutions."
    • Endorsed by Sheriff Bianco, CA GOP and all three County Parties
  • Personal Information:
    • Raised in the Temecula Valley, he currently lives in Hemet with his wife and two boys
    • Attended the University of Redlands' School of Business
    • He is a proud Christian and serves as a worship leader at his church

Candidate's Priorities:

  • REMAIN SENSITIVE ON FISCAL SERVICES
  • SUPPORT SMALL BUSINESSES
  • STAY TOUGH ON CRIME
  • PRACTICAL NEEDS OF 25TH DISTRICT RESIDENTS COME BEFORE IDEOLOGICAL POSITIONS
  • LEAD WITH INTEGRITY, HONESTY, AND TRANSPARENCY
Holly Hinman

