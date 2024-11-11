Calvert declares victory: Rollins says too soon

Rep. Ken Calvert (R) released a statement Monday night declaring victory in the 41st Congressional District, thanking Riverside County voters for placing their trust in him, calling the race a "hard-fought victory."

Democratic challenger Will Rollins immediately followed up with his own statement, saying his campaign views the race as "too close to call."

Here are the latest results released just before 6:00 p.m. Monday....

Calvert's full statement:

“I’m honored that Riverside County voters have once again placed their trust in me to continue delivering results for them in Washington,” said Congressman Ken Calvert. “This is a hard-fought victory that shows voters want someone who will put results over partisan politics. Together we’ll continue working to secure our border, bring down prices for working families and ensure law enforcement has all the tools they need to keep our communities safe. Serving Riverside County has been an honor of a lifetime. As a lifelong resident of this community, I will keep fighting every day for this region, our state, and our country.”

Rollins full statement:

“Our campaign is following the election results extremely closely, with eyes and ears at the Registrar of Voters every single day. Between vote-by-mail ballots and conditional ballots already waiting to be counted, and more mail arriving at the Registrar’s office tomorrow, there could be at least 80,000 votes left to count in California’s 41st Congressional District. We view the race as too close to call and will continue to monitor the results as we wait for potentially 20% or more of the electorate to have their voice heard.”