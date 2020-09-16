Skip to Content
Voter Guide
By
Published 9:53 pm

Voter Guide: Jessica Gilbert

YOUR VOTE
  • Occupation:
    • Realtor
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Formerly on the Desert Hot Spring Chamber of Commerce
    • Former board member for The Palm Springs Board of Realtors & Desert Hot Springs Boys and Girls Club
    • On the Board of Directors for Advancing Desert Hot Springs and Desert Hot Springs branch of The Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce.
  • Personal Information:
    • Moved to Desert Hot Springs in 1993
    • Age: 64
    • Community Advocate

Gilbert moved to Desert Hot Springs 26 years ago and has been working as a realtor in the area since 1997.

There are two city council seats open in this election with a total of seven candidates (including two incumbents). The top two vote-getters will win the seats.

