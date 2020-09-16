Voter Guide: Jessica Gilbert
- Occupation:
- Realtor
- Relevant Experience:
- Formerly on the Desert Hot Spring Chamber of Commerce
- Former board member for The Palm Springs Board of Realtors & Desert Hot Springs Boys and Girls Club
- On the Board of Directors for Advancing Desert Hot Springs and Desert Hot Springs branch of The Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce.
- Personal Information:
- Moved to Desert Hot Springs in 1993
- Age: 64
- Community Advocate
- Website:
Gilbert moved to Desert Hot Springs 26 years ago and has been working as a realtor in the area since 1997.
There are two city council seats open in this election with a total of seven candidates (including two incumbents). The top two vote-getters will win the seats.
