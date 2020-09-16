Voter Guide: Jessica Gilbert

Voter Guide

Occupation: Realtor



Relevant Experience: Formerly on the Desert Hot Spring Chamber of Commerce Former board member for The Palm Springs Board of Realtors & Desert Hot Springs Boys and Girls Club On the Board of Directors for Advancing Desert Hot Springs and Desert Hot Springs branch of The Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce.



Personal Information: Moved to Desert Hot Springs in 1993 Age: 64 Community Advocate



Gilbert moved to Desert Hot Springs 26 years ago and has been working as a realtor in the area since 1997.

There are two city council seats open in this election with a total of seven candidates (including two incumbents). The top two vote-getters will win the seats.