Voter Guide: Robert Griffith

Voter Guide

Occupation: Desert Hot Springs Councilmember Managing Director of the El Morocco Inn and Day Spa



Relevant Experience: Appointed to the City Council in 2019 President of the Hoteliers Association Member of the Hot Springs Business & Trade Association and the Greater Palm Springs Area Convention and Visitors Bureau



Personal Information: Desert Hot Springs resident since 2012 Bachelor of Science Degree in Global Business Management



Social Media: Facebook Twitter Instagram



Griffith was appointed to the city council in June 2019 after a councilmember resigned to attend law school. Griffith was chosen among more than a dozen candidates who were interviewed for the seat.

He is the city's current Mayor Pro-Tem

There are two city council seats open in this election with a total of seven candidates (including two incumbents). The top two vote-getters will win the seats.