Voter Guide: Robert Griffith
- Occupation:
- Desert Hot Springs Councilmember
- Managing Director of the El Morocco Inn and Day Spa
- Relevant Experience:
- Appointed to the City Council in 2019
- President of the Hoteliers Association
- Member of the Hot Springs Business & Trade Association and the Greater Palm Springs Area Convention and Visitors Bureau
- Personal Information:
- Desert Hot Springs resident since 2012
- Bachelor of Science Degree in Global Business Management
- Website:
Griffith was appointed to the city council in June 2019 after a councilmember resigned to attend law school. Griffith was chosen among more than a dozen candidates who were interviewed for the seat.
He is the city's current Mayor Pro-Tem
There are two city council seats open in this election with a total of seven candidates (including two incumbents). The top two vote-getters will win the seats.
