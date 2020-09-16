Skip to Content
Voter Guide: Robert Griffith

  • Occupation:
    • Desert Hot Springs Councilmember
    • Managing Director of the El Morocco Inn and Day Spa
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Appointed to the City Council in 2019
    • President of the Hoteliers Association
    • Member of the Hot Springs Business & Trade Association and the Greater Palm Springs Area Convention and Visitors Bureau
  • Personal Information:
    • Desert Hot Springs resident since 2012
    • Bachelor of Science Degree in Global Business Management

Griffith was appointed to the city council in June 2019 after a councilmember resigned to attend law school. Griffith was chosen among more than a dozen candidates who were interviewed for the seat.

He is the city's current Mayor Pro-Tem

There are two city council seats open in this election with a total of seven candidates (including two incumbents). The top two vote-getters will win the seats.

