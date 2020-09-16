Voter Guide: Scott Matas
- Occupation:
- Mayor of Desert Hot Springs
- Relevant Experience:
- Small Business Owner
- Has been on the City Council since 2007
- Active member of the Desert Hot Springs Rotary Club
- Personal Information:
- Born and raised in Desert Hot Springs
- Age: 48
- Wife: Victoria
- 5 children & 1 grandchild
- 20-year volunteer with the Desert Hot Springs Volunteer Fire Company
- Spent almost 20 years coaching and umpiring for Desert Hot Springs Little League
Matas has been the mayor of Desert Hot Springs since 2015. In 2018, he was re-elected to the position with 66.8% of the vote.
