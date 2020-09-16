Voter Guide: Scott Matas

Voter Guide

Occupation: Mayor of Desert Hot Springs



Relevant Experience: Small Business Owner Has been on the City Council since 2007 Active member of the Desert Hot Springs Rotary Club



Personal Information: Born and raised in Desert Hot Springs Age: 48 Wife: Victoria 5 children & 1 grandchild 20-year volunteer with the Desert Hot Springs Volunteer Fire Company Spent almost 20 years coaching and umpiring for Desert Hot Springs Little League



Matas has been the mayor of Desert Hot Springs since 2015. In 2018, he was re-elected to the position with 66.8% of the vote.