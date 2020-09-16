Skip to Content
Voter Guide: Scott Matas

scott matas
  • Occupation:
    • Mayor of Desert Hot Springs
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Small Business Owner
    • Has been on the City Council since 2007
    • Active member of the Desert Hot Springs Rotary Club
  • Personal Information:
    • Born and raised in Desert Hot Springs
    • Age: 48
    • Wife: Victoria
    • 5 children & 1 grandchild
    • 20-year volunteer with the Desert Hot Springs Volunteer Fire Company
    • Spent almost 20 years coaching and umpiring for Desert Hot Springs Little League

Matas has been the mayor of Desert Hot Springs since 2015. In 2018, he was re-elected to the position with 66.8% of the vote.

Jesus Reyes

