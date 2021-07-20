Monsoonal moisture sticks around for the workweek

Weather

Monday, the high temperature in Palm Springs reached 113°. The average this time of year is 109°. Temperatures will hover slightly above average through Wednesday with some lowering Thursday through the weekend. Monsoonal moisture is something that will carry on through the workweek.

A ridge of high pressure centered near the four corners is pulling in moisture from the south and keeping temperatures hot across the desert southwest. Tuesday and Wednesday, there are slight chances for showers and thunderstorms. Most chances will be isolated to the high desert.

Moisture and instability increases a bit Thursday and Friday, making way for more storm potential across the desert and mountains.

