Triple-digit heat makes a comeback

Winds have remained light this Tuesday, and temperatures have been slightly warmer, reaching toward the mid to upper 90s for daytime high temperatures. Under the current ridge of high pressure, dry air continues to filter into Southern California. Dewpoints have been in the 20s and 30s, allowing for good use of evaporative or swamp coolers.

Triple-digit temperatures return by tomorrow and continue through the remainder of the workweek. A brief cool down is expected by the weekend, followed by a long-term warmup for much of the southern half of the United States.

Winds will remain light until Thursday night. At that point, onshore flow looks to redevelop, with breezy conditions expected for wind-prone spots on Thursday night, followed by gusty conditions on Friday and into the weekend.

Slightly cooler temperatures are expected by Saturday and Sunday due to increased winds, but triple digits are expected again by next week. Overnight low temperatures look to stay in the 70s.