Local Excessive Heat Warning extended as high temperatures persist in the Coachella Valley

The heat is on this Labor Day as temperatures have risen above 110° in most areas in the Coachella Valley. Conditions will remain hot and dangerous for those spending extended periods of time outdoors with overnight lows hovering in the low 80s and early 90s. Whether you're grilling, chilling or laboring today, be sure to stay safe and hydrated when spending time outdoors!

Strong high pressure will continue to drive our local temperatures upwards for most of this week. Due to these high temperatures in the valley, the National Weather Service has extended our local Excessive Heat Warning until 8 p.m. on Thursday. Temperatures will begin to lower slightly by the end of the week.

Moisture has begun to dissipate in the valley which has lowered dew point temperatures into the high 40s and low 50s as of 3:30 p.m. Dry air will remain for most of the upcoming work week which may widen our daily temperature range. The moisture of Tropical Cyclone Kay is likely to reach us by the weekend which will increase humidity and the chance for isolated thunderstorms.