Calmer winds today following breezy conditions

Conditions will be calmer today following the return of strong Santa Ana winds yesterday.

Areas in the low desert experienced breezy conditions but the bulk of the action was reserved for mountain pass areas west of the valley where winds speeds rose into the 40s.

Dry conditions will continue through the start of the workweek as a ridge of high pressure builds and begins a slow warming trend.

This warming trend will boost temperatures into the 80s with overnight lows remaining in the 50s. This ridge will eventually weaken which means that temperatures will lower once again as the month of November comes to a close.