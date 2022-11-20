Skip to Content
Weather
By
today at 4:17 AM
Published 3:21 AM

Calmer winds today following breezy conditions

KESQ

Conditions will be calmer today following the return of strong Santa Ana winds yesterday.

KESQ

Areas in the low desert experienced breezy conditions but the bulk of the action was reserved for mountain pass areas west of the valley where winds speeds rose into the 40s.

KESQ

Dry conditions will continue through the start of the workweek as a ridge of high pressure builds and begins a slow warming trend.

KESQ

This warming trend will boost temperatures into the 80s with overnight lows remaining in the 50s. This ridge will eventually weaken which means that temperatures will lower once again as the month of November comes to a close.

KESQ
Article Topic Follows: Weather
Author Profile Photo

Tatum Larsen

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content