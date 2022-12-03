Skip to Content
Rain to the west Sunday, more wind locally

The weekend remains seasonable locally, but an approaching low pressure system is set to bring scattered showers west of the Coachella Valley. Accumulation looks to stay under a tenth of an inch for areas in the San Gorgonio Pass and for area mountains. It is unlikely we'll see any rain on the valley floor.

Winds will increase as a result of this incoming area of low pressure on Sunday night into Monday. Expect occasionally gusty conditions in our most wind prone spots, but breezy conditions otherwise.

Another round of rain may be possible on Tuesday, but it's too soon to say how much of an impact that may have locally. Temperatures cool 5-10° below normal for most of next week. Overnight lows sink to the 40s.

