Persistent heat lingers over California

Little has changed in our forecast and the Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until Saturday at 8 p.m. with temps well into the one-teens through much of next week.

The Air Quality Alert for elevated ozone and other pollutants has now been extended through Saturday evening as well.

Presently, Air Quality in the "GOOD" or "MODERATE" range this morning. You can check the air quality any time by clicking here and going to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

The heatwave shows little sign of subsiding, with dangerous gripping most of the Southern and Western U.S.

Highs will climb as we head into the weekend, approaching 120 again before slowly dropping into the middle of next week. Stay hydrated and be careful in the excessive heat.