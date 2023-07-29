Moisture rises, storm chances increase

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for the Coachella Valley from the National Weather Service through 8 p.m. Saturday night. Additional monsoonal moisture will limit daytime high temperatures over the next few days while creating muggy conditions.

A few raindrops have already made their way to the valley floor Saturday afternoon. Chances for thunderstorm development increase through the start of this next week, especially for areas of higher elevation.

Best chances for precipitation locally are on Monday, but overall rainfall accumulation is expected to remain under a tenth of an inch. Higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

Drier conditions are expected by Wednesday. Temperatures rebound above 110° by the end of the week.