Offshore winds developing

By
today at 6:15 AM
Published 6:00 AM

Offshore Santa Ana winds will develop this afternoon, lingering into tomorrow, and a Wind Advisory stretches from the Northern Coachella Valley all the way out to the Saddleback Mountains of Orange County.

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect through 6 this evening due to blowing sand and dust potential thanks to gusty winds.

The Valley won't see widespread impact from the Santa Ana winds, but areas to our West will, be cautious especially if you're driving a high profile vehicle.

Temperatures are looking great for the rest of the week and the weekend. Highs will be running in the upper 70s for a couple of days before returning to near-normal (83) for the weekend.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

